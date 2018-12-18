AMHS Summer 2019 Schedule is Open for Booking

- Home
(KETCHIKAN, Alaska) – The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) released its 2019 summer schedule today. Reservations are available for booking at FerryAlaska.com, by calling 1-800-642-0066, or visiting ferry terminal staff throughout the system.
The AMHS summer schedule covers ferry travel from May through September 2019. Fare information is available at FerryAlaska.com or from reservations agents.
Release of the 2019 summer schedule followed a public comment period held in November. The comment period was an opportunity for communities and individuals to review and comment on the proposed schedule, and to alert AMHS to significant community events.
