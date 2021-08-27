AMHS Winter 2021-2022 Schedule is Open for Booking







(KETCHIKAN, Alaska) – The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) released its 2021-2022 winter schedule Thursday. Reservations are available for booking at FerryAlaska.com, by calling 1-800-642-0066, or visiting ferry terminal staff throughout the system.

The AMHS winter schedule covers ferry travel from October 2021 through April 2022. Fare information is available at FerryAlaska.com or from reservations agents.

The release of the 2021-2022 winter schedule followed a public comment period held in July. The comment period was an opportunity for communities and individuals to review and comment on the proposed schedule and alert AMHS to significant community events.

The proposed summer 2022 operating plan is currently out for public review and written comments will be accepted through August 31, 2021. AMHS accepts comments and suggestions at any time by email at dot.amhs.comments@alaska.gov.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 237 airports, 10 ferries serving 35 communities, over 5,600 miles of highway and 776 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”

# # #





