AMHS Winter 2020-2021 Schedule is Open for Booking

Schedule provides reduced service due to low revenues
(KETCHIKAN, Alaska) – The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) released its 2020-2021 winter schedule today. Reservations are available for booking at FerryAlaska.com, by calling 1-800-642-0066, or by visiting ferry terminal staff throughout the system. The AMHS winter schedule covers ferry travel from October 2020 through April 2021. Fare information is available at FerryAlaska.com or from reservations agents.
AMHS revenues are significantly lower than expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, it has become necessary to build the schedule with reduced service to most communities. Some service gaps will still exist from vessel overhauls and layups as a result of available funding.
Release of the 2020-2021 winter schedule followed a public comment period held in August. The comment period was an opportunity for communities and individuals to review and comment on the proposed operating plan, and to alert AMHS to significant community events. AMHS accepts comments and suggestions at any time by email at dot.amhs.comments@alaska.gov.
