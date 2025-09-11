AMHS Winter Ferry Schedule Now Available For Bookings





(JUNEAU, Alaska)— The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) 2025–2026 winter schedule is now open for bookings, covering travel Oct. 1, 2025 – Apr. 30, 2026.

“Across the system, our team is focused on improving long-term reliability—modernizing systems, recruiting and training new crew members, and advancing fleet refurbishment and new vessel and infrastructure projects,” said AMHS Director Craig Tornga. “These actions strengthen safety, efficiency, and the service Alaskans rely on.”

The winter schedule is designed to align with special events in coastal communities and support reliable connections across the network. AMHS may contract supplemental service if service disruptions occur.

Review the schedule: https://dot.alaska.gov/amhs/schedules.shtml



Book travel: Call (800) 642-0066 or visit https://bookamhs.alaska.gov/book/sailing-search/journeySearch/

During periods of high call volume, customers who can’t get through to AMHS Reservations should contact their local AMHS ferry terminal for booking and travel assistance.

For additional information about the Alaska Marine Highway System, please visit http://www.ferryalaska.com.

See also Northcom Wraps Up Arctic Edge 25 The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 237 airports, 9 ferries serving 35 communities along 3,500 marine miles, over 5,600 miles of highway and 839 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”

# # #