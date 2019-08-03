AMHS Working to Resume Ferry Service; Service Schedule Announced

Aug 3, 2019.

 

The State of Alaska and Inlandboatmen’s Union of the Pacific (IBU) reached a tentative agreement late Thursday night on a new three-year contract. The agreement allows the Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) to begin preparations to resume ferry service to coastal communities.

Bringing ferries back into service takes time as AMHS moves crew and supplies back to the ships where they are docked. AMHS is resuming operations as follows:

  • Lituya – Will begin with KTN – ANB run at 10:45am on Sunday, August 4th.
  • Tazlina – Will begin with a revised schedule of JNU-HNS-JNU run at 7:00am on Sunday, August 4th.
  • LeConte – Will begin with JNU-GUS run at 7:00am on Sunday, August 4th.
  • Aurora – Will begin with a revised schedule of VDZ-WTR-CDV run at 7:30am on Sunday, August 4th.
  • Malaspina – Will begin with JNU – PSG run at 5:45pm on Sunday, August 4th.
  • Tustumena – Will begin with KOD – HOM run at 10:15pm on Wednesday, August 7th.
  • Columbia – Will begin with KTN – BEL run at 3:00pm on Wednesday, August, 7th.
  • Kennicott – Will begin with KTN – BEL run at 3:00pm on Thursday, August 8th.

This schedule is also posted at www.FerryAlaska.com.



AMHS is still refunding passengers for sailings canceled through service resumption dates. AMHS staff will never request credit card information from passengers. Refunds are automatically returned to the credit card on file.

To inquire about your refund, please call the AMHS Reservations Call Center at 1-800-642-0066. The Reservations Call Center is open Monday-Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To better serve displaced passengers, the Reservations Call Center will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday of this weekend. Due to the high volume of calls, it may take time to connect with a customer service representative. Passengers may also call ferry terminals if hold times are too long at the call center. AMHS appreciates your patience.