AMHS Working to Resume Ferry Service; Service Schedule Announced

The State of Alaska and Inlandboatmen’s Union of the Pacific (IBU) reached a tentative agreement late Thursday night on a new three-year contract. The agreement allows the Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) to begin preparations to resume ferry service to coastal communities.
Bringing ferries back into service takes time as AMHS moves crew and supplies back to the ships where they are docked. AMHS is resuming operations as follows:
This schedule is also posted at www.FerryAlaska.com.
AMHS is still refunding passengers for sailings canceled through service resumption dates. AMHS staff will never request credit card information from passengers. Refunds are automatically returned to the credit card on file.
To inquire about your refund, please call the AMHS Reservations Call Center at 1-800-642-0066. The Reservations Call Center is open Monday-Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To better serve displaced passengers, the Reservations Call Center will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday of this weekend. Due to the high volume of calls, it may take time to connect with a customer service representative. Passengers may also call ferry terminals if hold times are too long at the call center. AMHS appreciates your patience.