Anchor Point Death of Homer Woman Under Investigation

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Troopers and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, where CPR was already being performed in an effort to save the woman’s life. Despite continued resuscitation efforts by those at the scene, EMS personnel, and Troopers, the woman could not be revived.

At approximately 9:13 p.m., 37-year-old Erin Kitchen of Homer was pronounced deceased.

Kitchen’s next of kin have been notified. Her remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for examination.

The circumstances surrounding Kitchen’s death remain under investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.