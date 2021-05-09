Anchorage Driver Arrested Following Fatal Collision with Skateboarder Sunday Morning







Anchorage police revealed that a 27-year-old Anchorage man was arrested in a fatal vehicle/pedestrian collision that occurred during the early morning hours on Sunday.

APD was alerted to the collision at the intersection of East 5th and Unga at 3:12 am on Sunday. APD and Fire Department medics immediately responded to the scene to find a skateboarder deceased at the scene. An investigation was opened, all westbound lanes of East 5th were closed down between Reeve and Concrete were closed, and witnesses interviewed.

Based on those interviews a suspect vehicle was identified and the responding officer went in search of the vehicle. The suspect vehicle, a Ford Expedition was identified and pulled over four minutes later on the Glenn Highway and Boniface and Stephen Matthews was identified as the driver.

Field sobriety tests were administered, which Matthews failed. He was subsequently taken into custody and charged with DUI. Investigators with the Major Collision Investigation Unit determined that Matthews was the driver in the fatal collision and he was further charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failing to Render Aid and Criminally Negligent Homicide.

The suspect was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on the charges.

The victim's identity will be divulged following next of kin notification.






