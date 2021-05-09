Anchorage Man Arrested after Refusing to Leave ALCAN Border Crossing

Tok-based Alaska State Troopers remanded an Anchorage man to the Fairbanks Correctional Facility on Saturday after an incident at the US/Canadian border AST reported.

The ALCAN Port of Entry contacted Fairbanks dispatch at 9:30 am on Saturday and requested assistance removing a “hostile subject” from the premises. Troopers from Tok responded to the scene and opened an investigation and found that 61-year-old Terry Sharkey of Anchorage was taken into custody by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police after being denied entry to Canada.

He was turned over to US Customs at the border. Sharkey was detained there after refusing to identify himself. But, after it was determined that Customs could not hold him, it was decided to release him. But, Sharkey would have none of it and refused to leave. Subsequently, Sharkey was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass II and transported to Tok on the charge. But, at the Tok post, troopers attempted to release Sharkey once again. His release was on conditions of release on his own recognizance but Sharkey would not sign the conditions.

So, instead of being released on conditions, he was transported to Fairbanks and remanded to FCC.






