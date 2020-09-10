Anchorage Man Charged with Attempted Murder, Arson following Serious Lake Otis Incident Wednesday

Alaska Native News on Sep 10, 2020.

An Anchorage suspect was arrested on charges that include attempted murder and arson after Anchorage police and the fire department responded to a disturbance call with a house fire early Wednesday morning.

APD received a disturbance call from an address on the 14600 block of Lake Otis Parkway at approximately 3 am on Wednesday morning. The caller also reported a fire and so, theAnchorageFire Departmentwascalled out as well.

After the fire was extinguished, police opened an investigation into the incident. That investigation would reveal that 47-year-old William Day and the woman he was living with in the residence, got into an argument that quickly turned serious. The victim would attempt to make her way into her room when Day caught her, poured bleach on her then assaulted her with a sharp object, “causing a major laceration to her head,” APD reported.







The victim managed to push Day from the room and lock herself in, but Day “ignited a fire on the door of the room, which quickly engulfed the surrounding area of the home in flames,” according to the report.

The victim would find her way to the backyard through a different exit.

The victim was evaluated by medics then transported a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Day was taken into custody without incident. Police say Day faces multiple charges including Attempted Murder, Assault III, and Arson I.

Although police say Day was taken into custody, court records show that the Anchorage Superior Court issued a warrant for his arrest and Vinelink shows Day not to be in custody.