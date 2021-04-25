Anchorage Man Charged with Murder in Woman’s Death Friday







APD patrol officers responded to a disturbance call at 12:55 pm on Friday and when they arrived, they discovered a female with serious trauma to her upper body.

The woman was rushed to the hospital, but, unfortunately, she would succumb to her injuries there.

Police would also locate her pet dog at the scene with serious injuries. It was taken to a pet emergency center, but, it too would die from its injuries.

An investigation was opened and one northbound lane of Ingram would be closed down. Contact was made with everyone they believed to be involved.

Through the course of the day, the investigation into the woman’s death was carried out by the APD Homicide Unit. At 8:15 pm, the Anchorage police department stated that they had identified a suspect.

46-year-old Armando Velador Padilla was located and taken into custody and charged with Murder I, Murder II, and animal cruelty.

The victim’s identity was released on Saturday as that of 23-year-old Darla Velador.

By evening all lanes on Ingram were re-opened.





