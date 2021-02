On Monday afternoon, after receiving a report of a deceased male on the Barbara Falls Trail, troopers hiked up the trail and responded to the scene.

When they arrived, they found the victim, 51-year-old Kenneth Lukin dead from suspected cold weather exposure. Troopers do not believe that foul play was involved.

Wildlife troopers would later respond to the scene via snowmachine to assist in recovering the remains.

Next of kin were notified of Lukins passing.