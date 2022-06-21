Anchorage man Killed in Fairbanks Officer-Involved Shooting Sunday





AST revealed that a driver was killed and a passenger in his vehicle was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday morning near Cushman Street and 23rd Avenue in Fairbanks.

According to the report, troopers attempted to pull over a 2011 Ford Sedan that was driving erratically near Mitchell Expressway and Airport Way at approximately 2:55 am on Sunday morning. But, the driver, now identified as 57-year-old Amos Lane of Anchorage, elected to take troopers on a pursuit instead and sped away. Troopers gave chase but soon terminated the chase when conditions were deemed unsafe.

At 9 am later that morning, troopers located the vehicle again near Peger Road and Phillips Field Road and once again attempted to pull Lane again. Once again, lane attempted to flee and took Fairbanks police and troopers, on a 15 minute chase through the city. The chase was ended only after troopers performed a PIT maneuver near Cushman and 23rd at 9:15 am. Lane’s vehicle was blocked in at which time Lane produced a handgun and pointed it at the female passenger.

Commands were given, but ignored by Lane and that resulted in Fairbanks police and troopers opening fire on Lane fatally wounding him. The female passenger, the only other person in the vehicle was also injured by gunfire and was transported to the Fairbanks hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lane’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigations took over case responsibility and say a thorough investigation of the incident will take place then independently revied by the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions. The identities of the officers involved in the shooting will be released after 72 hours as is policy of Fairbanks police and AST.

Lane’s next of kin have been notified of the incident.



