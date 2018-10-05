Anchorage man Sentenced for Three Robberies of Same Wells Fargo Bank on DeBarr

Alaska Native News Oct 5, 2018.

The Anchorage man who was convicted of robbing the same Wells Fargo bank on Debarr Road on three separate occasions in 2017 and 2018, was sentenced in Federal Court on Thursday.

Christopher Hatting, age 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason to serve four years concurrently after pleading guilty to the charges of robbing that bank on July 7th, 2017, April 3rd, 2018, and April 16th, 2018. He is subject to five years of supervised release following the completion of his four years.

Hatting’s co-defendants in the April 3rd, 2018 robbery, Bethany McKeel, age 31, and 29-year-old Derrick Moore both pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and were sentenced to four years in prison and 56 months in prison respectively.

On April 3rd, 2018, Hatting, McKeel and Moore drove to the DeBarr bank in a GMC Yukon, and while Hatting and Moore ran into the bank, McKeel stood at the ready at a nearby cul-de-sac as the getaway driver. Hatting went into the bank wielding a realistic air pistol and threatened tellers while Moore went to each teller and filled a bag with approximately $15,316.

Following the holdup, the two raced back to the vehicle and together with McKeel, fled the area. the trio ditched the vehicle a short time later. APD discovered the abandoned vehicle the next day, along with jackets, the air pistol and a credit card belonging to Hatting.

During the investigation of Hatting, it was found that he had been responsible for the two other robberies that he carried out with another individual.

In the earlier July 7th, 2017 robbery, Hatting went to the bank and disguised with makeup and cotton balls in his cheeks, which he had earlier shoplifted from a store, and robbed the establishment of $3,000 while his co-conspirator stood by at the cul-de-sac.

The third robbery on April 16th, was carried out again with a getaway driver. In that instance, Hatting held up the bank using a mask and what appeared to be a pistol. In that case, he made off with $4,101 before fleeing with his accomplice.