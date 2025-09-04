Sitka Woman Sentenced to 15 Years for Role in Drug Trafficking Ring

The defendant is one of over 60 charged in large-scale drug trafficking ring targeting Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Karly Fuller, 31, of Sitka, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison and, upon release, will serve three years on supervised release for her leading role in the southeast arm of an Alaska drug trafficking ring.

According to court documents, Fuller met a co-conspirator while incarcerated at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center in 2022. That co-conspirator allegedly recruited Fuller to distribute drugs upon her release from incarceration for a drug trafficking organization directed by an inmate in a California prison.

Fuller returned to Sitka in July 2022 and recruited at least five other individuals to work for the drug trafficking enterprise and distribute drugs in Southeast Alaska. One of those individuals was co-defendant Stormy Cleveland, 39, of Ketchikan. Cleveland distributed drugs on behalf of Fuller and at Fuller’s direction. Between November and December 2022, federal agents intercepted three drug parcels shipped by members of the drug enterprise to Cleveland in Sitka. Those parcels contained over 15,500 illicit fentanyl pills.

Fuller’s role also included laundering money for the drug enterprise. Between April 25, 2023, and July 15, 2023, Fuller participated in at least 95 monetary transactions totaling over $99,500.

Co-defendants in this case are as follows:

Larry Marsden, 43, of Ketchikan, pleaded guilty on December 9, 2024, to a conspiracy to distribute and to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and a money laundering conspiracy. On March 12, 2025, Marsden was sentenced to 66 months’ imprisonment and will serve three years on supervised release after his release from prison.

Cleveland pleaded guilty on November 15, 2024, to a conspiracy to distribute and to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and a money laundering conspiracy. On March 25, 2025, Cleveland was sentenced to 135 months’ imprisonment and will serve five years on supervised release after her release from prison.

Mario Klanott, 38, of Sitka, pleaded guilty on June 13, 2025, to a conspiracy to distribute and to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Klanott faces up to 20 years in prison.

Douglas Vanmeter, 44, of Sitka, pleaded guilty on May 8, 2025, to a conspiracy to distribute and to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. On September 3, 2025, Vanmeter was sentenced to 40 months’ of imprisonment and will serve three years on supervised release after her release from prison.

Sara Orr, 34, of Ketchikan, pleaded guilty on June 6, 2025, to a conspiracy to distribute and to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Orr is scheduled to be sentenced on September 9, 2025, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Patricia Seal-Uttke, 32, of Ketchikan, pleaded guilty on June 25, 2025, to a conspiracy to distribute and to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and a money laundering conspiracy. Seal-Uttke is scheduled to be sentenced on October 29, 2025, and faces up to 20 years in prison.

Julia Brusell, 43, of Ketchikan, pleaded guilty on November 15, 2024, to a money laundering conspiracy. On March 17, 2025, Brusell was sentenced to time served and will serve two years on supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Scott E. Bradford for the District of Oregon made the announcement. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska has been recused from this case with the exception of certain personnel. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven D. Clymer from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York has been appointed as Special Attorney to the United States Attorney General to assist with this and other recused cases. He reports to and acts under the direction of the Deputy Attorney General, or his delegee, or U.S. Attorney Bradford in these cases. Special Attorney Clymer supervises personnel from the District of Alaska who have been exempted from the recusal.

The Drug Enforcement Administration Seattle Field Division and Anchorage District Office, Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Seattle Field Office, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Seattle Division and Anchorage Domicile, Federal Bureau Investigation Anchorage Field Office and Alaska State Troopers, with significant law enforcement support from the U.S. Marshals Service, are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alana Weber, Stephan Collins, and Chris Schroeder prosecuted the case.