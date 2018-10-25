Anchorage Man Who Ran Over Roommate Indicted on Manslaughter Charges

Alaska Native News Oct 25, 2018.

The man who intentionally ran over his roommate and causing mortal injuries at the intersection of Northern Lights and Baxter on October 13th was indicted by an Anchorage Grand Jury on Manslaughter charges on Wednesday.

27-year-old Corey S. Hoppe ran over his roommate 24-year-old Erin J. Bailey after the two got into an argument in Hoppe’s vehicle. Following the altercation, Bailey got out of the vehicle and was walking away when Hoppe turned right and ran over Bailey.

Hoppe fled the scene after he ran over Bailey.

APD responded to the scene at approximately 5 pm to find Bailey laying in the crosswalk suffering serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries later in the day.







Officers interviewed witnesses at the scene and got a description of both Hoppe and his vehicle and APD detectives put out a locate. Hoppe was found at 1 am on October 14th in his Chevy at Elmore and Dowling and taken into custody and questioned about the incident.

Following the interview, Hoppe was arrested for leaving the scene of an injury accident without rendering aid. He has remained in custody since that time.

The homicide investigation is continuing.