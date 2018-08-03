Anchorage Police Arrest Anchorage Man on Five Counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

- Home
An Anchorage man has been arrested and charged with five counts of Sexual Assault of a Minor on Wednesday and APD says that they believe there may be additional victims that have yet to come forward.
Police arrested Derek Warwick on two counts of SAM I and three counts of SAM II following an investigation that was initiated on June 17th. The investigation was spurred by the revelation by a young girl that had told investigators that she had been abused by Warwick.
The investigation uncovered a total of four victims, aged two to seven years old that have been alleged to have been abused by Warwick.
Detectives believe that Warwick may have more victims; those victims are asked to come forward and report any inappropriate activity with Warwick to APD Detective Shawn Davies at 729-7607.
