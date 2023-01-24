Anchorage Police Investigates Fatal Pedestrian Fatality and Seeks Information





APD is seeking information in a fatal pedestrian vs vehicle collision that took place in the 400-block area of Spenard Road that occurred just after midnight early Monday morning.

Police and medics from the Anchorage Fire Department responded to the location after receiving a report of the accident with injuries at 12:30 am. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a pedestrian had been struck and severely injured by an unknown vehicle. The victim was rushed to the hospital but later died from their injuries.

The suspect vehicle left the incident area without rendering aid. Investigators ask that anyone with information on the incident, including surveillance footage to call APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1) or 907-786-8900 (press “0”).

The roadway from International to Wisconsin as Major Collision investigators processed the scene. APD reported that the roadway was re-opened at 5:15 am.

The identity of the victim was not released as APD worked to notify the next of kin.



