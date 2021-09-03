Anchorage Sexual Assault Suspect Arrested Thursday after Months-Long Investigation





After a lengthy investigation into a Sexual Assault case that began in May, troopers report that the Alaska Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Anchorage resident Daniel Brooks, age 26, on charges of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance III x2, Sexual Abuse of a Minor II x2, and Sexual Abuse of a Minor III x2.

It was on May 22nd that the Alaska State Troopers Child Abuse Investigation Unit received a report that an unknown male had possibly sexually assaulted a teenaged girl on May 13th. The investigation that was opened found that Brooks had provided drugs to the girl then sexually assaulted her.

As the investigation progressed, investigators would find that Brooks had also assaulted another teen after providing her and others with drugs.

An arrest warrant was requested and issued and the Alaska Fugitive Task Force located Brooks at a south Anchorage residence and transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat Su Pretrial Facility on the charges.



