Anchorage Woman Arrested in Saturday Homicide Investigation

Alaska Native News on Apr 6, 2020.

Anchorage woman, 30-year-old Rachel T. D. Epperson, was arrested and held on charges that include Manslaughter in connection with a shooting that occurred in the Mountain View area on Saturday night.

APD says an officer on patrol near Bragaw and the Glenn Highway called in and reported that shots could be heard at 9:08 pm on Saturday. A short time later, calls began coming in to APD reporting multiple shots fired in the area of 7th and Klevin Street.

Officers immediately responded to the area and began investigating the reported incident. Approximately 10 minutes later, a local hospital contacted APD dispatch and reported that a gunshot victim had been dropped off with life-threatening injuries. The victim would soon succumb to the gunshot wound to his upper body.

The shots-fired investigation became a homicide investigation and on Sunday Epperson was arrested on charges of Attempted Murder I, Assault III, and Manslaughter.

Vinelink shows that Epperson remains in custody at the Hiland Mountain Correctional Center.





