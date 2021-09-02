Anchorage Woman Jailed following !2th Avenue Stabbing Incident





A female suspect was taken into custody in Anchorage following a stabbing incident that occurred in the East 12th Avenue/Cordova Street area on Wednesday morning.

APD patrol officers responded to the area at 11:57 am on Wednesday to find a male victim outside of a residence suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of his wounds that were deemed non-life-threatening and an investigation was opened.

It was determined that 46-year-old Cora Daly, who was armed with a knife, got into an altercation with the victim and stabbed him multiple times including the upper body.

Daly was taken into custody and transported to Hilland Correctional on charges of Assault I, II, and III, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Violating Conditions of Release.



