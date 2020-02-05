Anchorage Woman Suffers Serious Injuries following Hammer Attack to the Head

Alaska Native News on Feb 5, 2020.

APD responded to a residence on Mountainman Loop on Tuesday morning after a woman there called in and asked for help following an attack with a hammer.

After responding to the 1600-block of Mountainman Loop at 8:22 am on Tuesday, they found the victim suffering from serious injuries due to multiple blows to the head with a hammer. According to the report, the victim had confronted the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Kyle K. Bursey, after she saw him doing damage to her home with a hammer.

After being confronted, Burseey attacked the victim causing serious injuries to her head. She was transported to a local hospital and despite the seriousness of her injuries, she is expected to survive.

Investigators say that “the attack stemmed from a mental health episode.”

Bursey was taken into custody and transported to the police department. Following questioning, Bursey was remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Facility on charges of Attempted Murder, Assault I, and Reckless Endangerment.