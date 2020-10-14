Anchorage Woman Wandering on Boniface Jailed on Several Charges after Walking Away from Collision

Alaska Native News on Oct 14, 2020.

APD reported that they arrested and remanded an Anchorage woman on charges that included Operating under the Influence, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Assault III after a short search on Monday night.

Police received reports concerning a vehicle collision at East 6th and Boniface Parkway at 10:13 pm Monday night and responded to the scene. While en route to the location, additional calls went in reporting that one of the drivers appeared to be under the influence and had left the scene on foot. Some of the responding officers diverted to search the area for the suspect.

While the search for the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Kyesha O. Kelly proceeded, another call went into the department reporting a female walking on the 1000-block of Boniface Parkway “who appeared to be injured.” They responded and made contact with Kelly, who officers reported they observed signs of intoxication. She was transported to the Anchorage Jail where Kelly provided a breath test that showed her blood-alcohol level to be over two and a half times the legal limit. Kelly was cleared at a hospital after which she was remanded to jail on the charges.







The investigation at the scene found that Kelly, while driving her silver 2017 Honda CRV, ran a stop sign at the intersection and was struck by a silver 2005 Chevy driving northbound on Boniface..

The man driving that vehicle was evaluated at the scene and went to the hospital in a private vehicle.