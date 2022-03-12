APD Arrest Suspect within Minutes in Government Hill Shooting Friday Night





Anchorage police took their suspect in the Friday evening shooting that occurred on the 900-block of Richardson Vista Road on Government Hill, into custody within 25 minutes of responding to the call at 9:29 pm according to the police report.

Officers were called to the location on Government Hill for a shooting that occurred there. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

An investigation was opened at the scene and contact was made with all believed to have been involved, which included the shooter, identified as 24-year-old Bruce J. Witt. Following an interview, Witt was transported to the Anchorage Jail and remanded there on the felony charge of Assault I.





