Operation Northern Exposure Nets Charges & Arrests







Multi-month operation into child pornography and non-compliant sex offenders concludes.

(ANCHORAGE, AK) – Last week, a Fairbanks Grand Jury indicted two men from Interior Alaska on multiple charges related to possession and distribution of child pornography. The charges came as a result of Operation Northern Exposure, a joint Alaska law enforcement operation to disrupt, stop, and prosecute the distribution of child pornography and check compliance of registered sex offenders in Interior Alaska.

The multi-month joint operation consisted of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), Alaska State Troopers, Anchorage Police Department, Alaska Division of Pretrial, Probation, and Parole, and U.S. Marshals Service.

In early 2021, the Alaska State Troopers’ Technical Crimes Unit (TCU) initiated multiple investigations into the distribution and possession of child pornography in Interior Alaska as part of Operation Northern Exposure. The TCU enlisted the assistance of the Anchorage Police Department (APD) Cyber Crimes Unit (CCU). Together, AST and APD executed 55 warrants on nine locations and multiple individuals. Approximately 87 electronic devices were seized during the operation, and many are still under examination in TCU’s forensic laboratory in Anchorage. The task force has identified ten suspects, and further examinations may lead to indictments of additional suspects.







Two Interior Alaska residents are now facing criminal charges following the investigations conducted in Operation Northern Exposure.

Erik Holloway, 51, of Fairbanks, was indicted on charges of one count of Distribution of Child Pornography and ten counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Eric Hudson, 44, of Ester, was indicted on seven counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Through the investigation and forensic examinations of Erik Holloway’s electronic devices, AST uncovered images and evidence of several unknown females, who appear to be from the Fairbanks area, which could potentially be victims of sexual abuse. Anyone with information about these photos of Mr. Holloway should contact the Alaska State Troopers in Anchorage at (907) 269-5511.

During the investigation of Eric Hudson, potential child/minor victims may have been identified in Florida.

Additionally, as part of Operation Northern Exposure a team of Deputy US Marshals, North Pole Police Officers, and Alaska Probation Officers conducted compliance checks on sex offenders living in Interior Alaska over a three-day period in late April. Their efforts resulted in the arrest of four individuals as well as several other enforcement actions.

Three individuals were arrested in Fairbanks for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender: Jonathan Kukes, 68, of Fairbanks Bradley McGinty, 42, of Fairbanks Orin Redinger, 48, of Fairbanks

A warrant was generated during the operation and the following individual was arrested in early May in Anchorage: Travis Mills, 29

Seven Compliance verifications were conducted on federally convicted sex offenders. All were confirmed to be living where they have reported to the Alaska SOR.

Two Convicted sex offenders were non-compliant with registration requirements and were re-registered.

Two State Failure to Register as a Sex Offender warrants have been requested from the State of Alaska.

Two Federal Failure to Register as a Sex Offender investigations were generated on non-compliant individuals.

“I am grateful to this incredible team of Alaska State Trooper and our law enforcement partners that have worked diligently to bring this investigation to where it is today. I am proud of the skills and dedication they provide to the people of Alaska,” said Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell. “Under Governor Dunleavy’s Administration, operations targeting the possession or distribution of child pornography will continue to be prioritized to make Alaska a safer place to live and raise a family.”

“This is yet another example of the great partnership between these two public safety organizations,” said Acting Chief Kenneth McCoy with the Anchorage Police Department. “Our Cyber Crimes Unit is dedicated to keeping children safe and going after these types of criminals.”

“Although this operation has concluded, the focus will continue with repeated attempts to verify that registered sex offenders are held accountable and that other violent fugitives are taken into custody to protect the public through the coordinated operations and daily efforts by Alaska law enforcement partners,” stated U.S. Marshal Rob Heun.

Operation Northern Exposure is the product of Alaska’s law enforcement entities at the local, state, and federal level working closely together. The Alaska ICAC is part of the National ICAC, a network of sixty-one (61) coordinated task forces representing over 4,500 federal, state, and local law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies. These agencies are continually engaged in proactive and reactive investigations and prosecutions of persons involved in child abuse and exploitation involving the internet.

These cases are being prosecuted out of the Alaska Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions. These charges are merely allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

###





