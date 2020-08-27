APD Confirms Identity of Pedestrian Killed on Tudor as Anchorage Musician Peter Ettinger

Alaska Native News on Aug 27, 2020.

APD Confirmed positive identification of the pedestrian killed as he was crossing Tuder at the C Street intersection as that of “monster talent” 59-year-old Peter G. Ettinger, who has drawn audiences to Chilkoot Charlies for decades.

Ettinger was identified first as the victim by local radio host Bob Lester.

Ettinger was struck by a green Chevy truck as it was traveling eastbound on Tuder on a green light at approximately 7:20 am on Tuesday morning. Mortally injured, Ettinger was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The Tuder/C Street intersection area was closed down until approximately 10:30 am as the incident was investigated.

No charges have been filed in connection with the collision, but the investigation is continuing.

Ettinger, who had his start in Vancouver, BC, captivated audiences at “Koots” since the 80’s. Before coming to Alaska, Ettinger had won awards in Canada and was well known there.

With the pandemic, Chilkoots crowds haven’t heard Ettinger perform in months.

