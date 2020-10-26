No Charges Presently Filed in Saturday Night’s Fatal Pedestrian/SUV Collision on Tudor

Alaska Native News on Oct 26, 2020.

Anchorage police report that a woman who was driving an SUV that struck and killed a female pedestrian near the intersection of East Tudor Road and Wright Street on Saturday night remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators and no charges have yet been filed in the incident.

APD officers responded to the scene at just after 9 pm on Saturday night and closed down the westbound lanes of Tudor from Piper to Wright Street as they opened their investigation. The victim was declared deceased at the location.

The victim’s identity was withheld pending next of kin notification. The investigation determined that the victim was crossing the street, walking towards the Holiday station while not at the crosswalk when she was struck and killed.







The westbound lanes were closed for just over two hours as the preliminary investigation was carried out.