Two Dead in Tudor Road Head-On Collision

Alaska Native News Jan 10, 2019.

APD Traffic Investigators are investigating a fatal traffic accident at Tudor Road and Patterson that took the lives of two drivers Wednesday evening.

With the arrival of patrol officers at the scene at 9:27 pm, some details of the crash that involved multiple vehicles. According to APD reporting, the preliminary investigation found that a gray Jeep was traveling eastbound on Tudor when it initially side-swiped a black Chevy Impala near the Baxter intersection. The driver of the Impala suffered minor non-life-threatening injuries.

Instead of pulling over at the accident site, the Jeep continued down Tudor and drove into oncoming traffic in the turn only lane at the Tudor/Patterson intersection colliding head-on into a silver Subaru.







The head-on collision resulted in the death of the drivers of both vehicles. They were both declared deceased at the scene. Both vehicles contained no passengers.

Traffic investigators responded to the scene and closed off the eastbound lane of Tudor Road at Baxter Road / Campbell Airstrip Road as they conducted their investigation into what may have caused the crashes.

The names of those involved have yet to be released by APD.