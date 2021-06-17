APD Continues to Investigate Thursday Morning West 27th Avenue Hit and Run







Anchorage police continue to investigate a hit and run incident near the West 27th/Blueberry Street intersection that was reported at 2:16 am Thursday morning.

The initial investigation has determined that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on 27th when the driver ran over a woman who was already lying in the roadway. After the collision with the woman, the driver continued eastbound without stopping.

The woman was transported to the hospital for treatment of her life-threatening injuries.

Police say that they have no driver or vehicle information to release to the public in the incident. Likewise, APD has no explanation as to why the woman was lying in the roadway.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident, to include video surveillance of the area, is asked to contact Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To report suspect information anonymously, visit www.AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.





