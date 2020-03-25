APD Investigates Fatal Stabbing on Cordell Circle Wednesday Morning

Alaska Native News on Mar 25, 2020.

During the early morning hours on Wednesday, APD dispatch received a call reporting a stabbing that took place on the 8800-block of Cordell Circle.

Officers responded to the scene at 1:30 am to find a female stabbed multiple times in her upper body. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The investigation at the scene found that an altercation between a male and the victim took place. The male was at the location and was taken into custody for questioning. Police say that no additional persons are being sought at this time.

There was a large police presence at the scene as APD continued there investigation. Police have not as yet revealed any charges in the case.





