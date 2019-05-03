APD Investigates Suspicious Death at Patterson and DeBarr

Alaska Native News May 3, 2019.

Anchorage police announced early this morning that all eastbound lanes at Patterson and DeBarr were closed down and asked drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes as they investigated the scene of a suspicious death.

Police were alerted of an unconscious man at that location at 1:12 am on Friday morning. when they responded to the scene they discovered an adult male face-down in the pedestrian walkway near a bus stop. Upon closer investigation, they found that the man exhibited signs of trauma to his body. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

APD brought in their Crime Scene Team to further investigate the incident and closed down the roadway for a time. The investigation determined that the death was a homicide.

One person was detained for questioning. No names have been divulged as no charges have been filed and the victim’s next of kin have yet to be notified.

APD requested “If anyone has any information about this incident, including surveillance video, please call Dispatch at 3-1-1 (Option #1). To remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 907-561-STOP or anchoragecrimestoppers.com.”





