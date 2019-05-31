APD Investigates Thursday Night Dual Shooting in Fairview Area

Alaska Native News May 31, 2019.

Anchorage police are investigating a dual shooting that occurred on the 1000-block of East 20th in Fairview after initial calls went in to the department reporting shots fired in the area at 10:04 pm on Thursday night.

As APD opened a preliminary investigation into the incident they received a report from a local hospital saying an adult male had come to the hospital with “a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body.”

Within minutes, another man walked into the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. It was determined that both individuals were transported to the hospital via personal vehicle and had both been wounded during the same incident.

Police say they have as yet made no arrests and are asking for information from possible witnesses to the shootings. They seek details and the identity of suspects.

If anyone has information, please call Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com





