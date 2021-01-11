APD Investigating Early Morning 6th Avenue Shooting, One Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries







Anchorage police are reporting that officers responded to a shots-fired incident on the 5900-block of East 6th Avenue at 1:50 am this morning to find one injured.

Upon APD’s arrival they discovered a lone male with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation, which is still underway reports that several shots were fired in the incident.

There has not been any details released about the shooting and APD has no suspect information to release at this time.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident, to include surveillance footage of the area, is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1.)” APD asks.





