APD Investigating Shooting during Home Invasion, No Suspects Apprehended Despite Search

Alaska Native News on Feb 17, 2020.

Anchorage police say that an investigation is underway on the 3200-block of Cassius Court where a shooting took place at 12:58 am on Monday morning. They report that they have yet to uncover a motive in the case.

Police responded to the location to find the homeowner shot in the upper body. He was rushed to the hospital. His condition is yet unknown. A female at the home and her young child were present at the time of the incident but were unharmed.

The report indicates that five suspects forced their way into the residence and fired shots that resulted in the male victim being hit. The report says that several items were stolen from the home during the break-in.







A perimeter was set up and a K9 track was conducted, but efforts came up emptyhanded. There are no descriptions for the suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, to include surveillance footage of the area, is asked to call APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).