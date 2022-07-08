APD is Investigating Tuesday’s West Dimond Death as a Homicide





Anchorage patrol officers responded to a report of a man found deceased outside of a business on the 3800-block of West Diamond Blvd at 3:42 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, the initial investigation that was opened at the scene and the observation would warrant “a closer look at the circumstances surrounding the death,” according to APD. As a result, the Crime Scene Team responded to the location and processed the scene.

A police presence continued in the area as the investigation was conducted. The remains of the victim were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office to determine an official cause of death.

APD says that the investigation has now been deemed one of homicide.

Police say that the name of the victim will be released following next of kin notification. Police also say that they have developed a person of interest in the case and have taken that person in to be interviewed.

APD reported that no arrests have occurred thus far.



