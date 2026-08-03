Two Nabbed while Conducting Burglary in Clam Gulch Cabin











Alaska State Troopers in Anchor Point responded on July 30, 2026, after receiving a report of a burglary at a seasonal cabin in Clam Gulch.

When troopers arrived, they discovered that the suspects had returned to the property and were actively attempting to remove a large appliance from inside the cabin.

Investigators determined that Synister Krakkerss, 46, of Anchorage, and Carolann Alden, 27, of Wasilla, had unlawfully entered the cabin on multiple occasions and stolen numerous items from the residence.

Following the investigation, both suspects were taken into custody without further incident. Krakkerss and Alden were each arrested and remanded to Wildwood Pretrial Facility on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree theft, and first-degree criminal trespass.

Troopers were also able to recover the majority of the stolen property at a nearby residence, where investigators located many of the items believed to have been taken from the cabin.