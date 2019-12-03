APD Makes Arrest in Saturday’s Newell Street Homicide/Arson Case

Anchorage police have made an arrest in the November 30th Newell Street homicide and arson case, APD revealed on Monday.

After identifying the suspect, now identified as 34-year-old Tylan Fely, he was taken into custody and charged with Murder I and II, Arson III, Misconduct Involving a Weapon III, Misconduct Involving a Corpse, Tampering with Evidence, Criminal Negligent Burning II, and Criminal Mischief III. He was remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Facility.

It was at 11:12 pm on Saturday that Anchorage police, as well as the Anchorage Fire Department, responded to the scene of an SUV fully engulfed in flames in a vacant lot on the 200-block of Newell Street.

Once the fire was extinguished, two bodies, that of an adult female and a juvenile female were found in the carnage.

The remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for exact cause of death and positive identification.

Their identities will be released once the positive ID is made and next of kin notified.