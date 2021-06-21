APD Releases Identity of Gunshot Victim in Saturday’s Gambell Street Homicide Investigation







Anchorage police converged at the 300-block of Gambell Street at 2:43 am on Saturday morning in reference to gunfire at that location. Upon arrival, APD would find five victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All were transported to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries. One of those gunshot victims, 37-year-old Jaclyn Welcome, would later succumb to her injuries.

An investigation was initiated and a suspect was identified. That suspect, Anthony Herring, age 21, was located and taken into custody. He now faces “charges of Murder I, two counts of Murder II, Misconduct Involving a Weapon I, Misconduct Involving a Weapon II, 4 counts of Attempted Murder and Tampering with Evidence,” according to the APD report.

According to APD, Herring, who worked at the Tesoro Station next door near the Public Assistance building had gotten into an altercation with a group of homeless people earlier in the day. Police say that the victims included a group of people gathered outside at the intersection. Investigators say that Herring would go back to the location while driving around with his girlfriend. That girlfriend confirmed that Herring had opened fir from his truck.

APD is still looking into the circumstances and motive as well as the exact number of people involved in the incident.





