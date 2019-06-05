APD Releases Identity of Deceased Victim in Thursday’s Debarr Collision

- Home
APD has released the identity of the woman killed in the fatal accident that occurred between a Ford Mustang and a Chevy Suburban that took place near Debarr and Edwards Streets on Thursday.
The deceased woman, a passenger in the Mustang, was identified as 55-year-old Candace Hathaway. The driver of the vehicle was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Earlier releases identified that victim as a male before correcting the information.
A dog was also killed in the collision that remains under investigation.