APD Releases Identity of Deceased Victim in Thursday’s Debarr Collision

Alaska Native News Jun 5, 2019.

APD has released the identity of the woman killed in the fatal accident that occurred between a Ford Mustang and a Chevy Suburban that took place near Debarr and Edwards Streets on Thursday.

The deceased woman, a passenger in the Mustang, was identified as 55-year-old Candace Hathaway. The driver of the vehicle was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Earlier releases identified that victim as a male before correcting the information.

A dog was also killed in the collision that remains under investigation.