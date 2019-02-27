APD Reveals Identity/Cause of Death of Deceased Man in Twining Drive Fire

Investigators with the Anchorage Police Department has released the name and cause of death of a victim in a Twining Drive fire in Anchorage on February 2st.
According to police, patrol officers and the Anchorage Fire Department responded to a house fire that was reported in east Anchorage at 4:29 am on February 21 to find smoke billowing from the residence.
In the residence, a man was found deceased under suspicious circumstances and homicide detectives were called in.
After a five day investigation, detectives announced that they believe that 54-year-old Quintin P Sauer had set his home ablaze before shooting himself. No other individuals are being sought in the case.
His next of kin have been notified.