APD Reveals Identity/Cause of Death of Deceased Man in Twining Drive Fire

Alaska Native News Feb 27, 2019.

Investigators with the Anchorage Police Department has released the name and cause of death of a victim in a Twining Drive fire in Anchorage on February 2st.

According to police, patrol officers and the Anchorage Fire Department responded to a house fire that was reported in east Anchorage at 4:29 am on February 21 to find smoke billowing from the residence.

In the residence, a man was found deceased under suspicious circumstances and homicide detectives were called in.

After a five day investigation, detectives announced that they believe that 54-year-old Quintin P Sauer had set his home ablaze before shooting himself. No other individuals are being sought in the case.

His next of kin have been notified.