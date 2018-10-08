APD Reveals Identity of Saturday’s Fatal Gambell St Motorcycle Crash

Alaska Native News Oct 8, 2018.

The Anchorage Police Department has revealed the identity of the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Saturday in the Gambell Street dip between 15th and Fireweed.

APD identified the driver as James Alcom, age 35.

Investigators closed down Gambell and Ingra Streets from 15th to Fireweed for 2 1/2 hours on Saturday to conduct their preliminary investigation into the crash.

Following their investigation, APD reported that Alcom had been heading southbound on Gambell at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a pole. The impact killed Alcom and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Alcom’s next of kin were notified of the fatal crash.