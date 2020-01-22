APD Reveals Identity of Woman Found Dead in Minnesota Drive Apartment

Alaska Native News on Jan 21, 2020.

Anchorage police investigators have released the identity of the female discovered dead in a Minnesota Drive apartment complex as that of 43-year-old Sophie Barnes Ishnook.

At 10:45 am on Friday, patrol officers responded to the 3800-block of Minnesota Drive south of Spenard Road after dispatch received a call reporting a deceased woman there. APD found Ishnook dead in an apartment at the complex.

Homicide detectives and the Crime Scene Team with APD responded to the location and opened an investigation. They report that the death of Ishnook is suspicious in nature.

Ishnook’s next of kin have been notified in the ongoing investigation, APD reported on Tuesday.