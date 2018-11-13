APD Says Spenard Holiday Inn Express Parking Lot Shooting is Drug-Related

Alaska Native News Nov 13, 2018.

Although the Anchorage Police Department have stated that they believe the incident at the Holiday Inn Express parking lot is drug related, they have not revealed any details on the shooter or the victim.

Patrol officers responded to the Spenard area hotel parking lot at 4:27 pm on Monday afternoon to find a male victim in that lot critically injured by gunfire. The man, who APD declined to identify, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they believe that the incident is most likely drug-related. They have not released any descriptive details on the shooter.

If you were a witness to this crime or have any information regarding this investigation, please contact non-emergency Dispatch at 3-1-1 (Option #1)





