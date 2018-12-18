APD Seeks Person of Interest in November 7th Black Angus Homicide

Alaska Native News Dec 18, 2018.

The Anchorage Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in the November 7th Black Angus homicide where 59-year-old James Page was shot and killed in one of the inn’s rooms.

APD homicide detectives are working to make contact with 31-year-old Toni A Anaruk, who they believe was in the room at the time of the shooting of Page, and so it is assumed, that she would have valuable information that would bring the investigation to a successful close.

.”Toni is 5’04” tall, 176 pounds with dark hair and hazel eyes. If you have information regarding Toni’s whereabouts, please call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com,” Apd stated in a Nixle statement.





