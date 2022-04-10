APD Seeks Person of Interest in Saturday Morning Homicide





Anchorage police responded to 5151 Business Park Blvd on Saturday morning in reference to an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Upon arrival, APD found that the victim had succumbed to his wounds.

The investigation initiated at the scene identified a person of interest in the case and identified that person as 21-year-old Brent Avery Smith. Police described Smith as standing 5-foot-10″ with a weight of approximately 200 pounds. They say he may be driving a white 2013 Corolla with the license plate number JTP642.

APD says, “If you have information regarding the vehicle or Smith’s whereabouts, please call APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers online at www.AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.“





