APD Takes REDDI Driver into Custody in Dimond Area after Saturday Hit and Run





Swingshift APD officers responded to the Boniface/Debarr Road area at 5:07 pm on Saturday after the department began receiving several REDDI calls reporting a Hit and Run and the continued efforts of the driver trying to run into pedestrians, the Anchorage Police Department reported on Sunday.

Patrol officers located the suspect gray 2020 Subaru Outback in the Dimond Blvd/Jewel Lake area and attempted to pull him over, but the driver did not cooperate and took the officers on a short pursuit through the area. Bu, officers performed various tactics to terminate the chase and blocked the vehicle in.

But, instead of immediately exiting the vehicle and giving himself up he remained in the Outback. Repeated commands were given and ignored and officers observed that the driver, later identified as 36-year-old Kreston Neal, was extremely agitated and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. Nearby motorists were evacuated from the area as police gave less lethal, and K9 warnings to the blockaded driver.

APD continued to try to coax Neal from the vehicle and ultimately released K9 Ray. K9 Ray apprehended the suspect but he still refused to get out of the vehicle. Officers finally forcefully removed Neal from his vehicle as he continued to actively resist. He continued in that manner as he was cuffed and taken into custody.

After he was arrested, neal was taken to a local hospital to have his minor injuries treated. He was also evaluated for his appearance and it was determined that he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

K9 Ray also received minor injuries in the incident but was treated and released back to duty.

APD advises that “If you were a victim of a hit and run during this time, and the vehicle description matches the above description, please contact our non-emergency line at 3-1-1 and reference case # 22-14539. You may also file a report at our website at www.anchoragepolice.com.”





