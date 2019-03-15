Applicants for the State Individual Assistance Program Must Apply for Reconsideration

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
-
- /
- Events/Notices
- /
- Applicants for the State...
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, ALASKA – Alaska residents who have applied for State Individual Assistance for the Nov. 30 earthquake must request reconsideration for their application. Many State Individual Assistance applicants have received disaster assistance from FEMA or the Small Business Administration (SBA), and may no longer have earthquake related disaster recovery needs. If applicants still have unmet needs, requesting reconsideration with the state is the final step of the State Individual Assistance process.
“In order to remain eligible for State Individual Assistance, applicants need to exhaust all federal disaster recovery options. This includes appealing FEMA determinations and accepting an SBA loan if approved,” said Sam Walton, Disaster Assistance Program Manager with the State of Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “Once federal assistance has been determined, the State Individual Assistance program can address remaining necessary expenses or serious needs without the risk of duplicating benefits. If an applicant’s needs have been met through federal disaster assistance, there is no need for the state to reconsider their application.”
To complete the reconsideration process with the State of Alaska, follow the steps below:
The state assistance programs, are not designed or funded to make people “whole” after a disaster. The Individual and Family Grant Program provides funding for essential repairs or serious needs for living areas of primary residences. Minor damage and cosmetic issues are generally not eligible. For those with major damages or destroyed homes, the financial assistance will be far short of actual needs.
After applying for reconsideration, State Individual Assistance will be determined. Assistance is based on a variety of factors, including insurance, federal assistance, and extent of damage. The State Individual Assistance program will not duplicate federal funds or provide assistance that exceeds an applicant’s losses.
If you have questions concerning the State of Alaska Individual Assistance program for the 2018 Cook Inlet Earthquake, call 855-445-7131 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.