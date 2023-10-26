Arctic Caucus Co-Chairs Commend Implementation Plan for the High North Region





U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Angus King (I-Maine), co-chairs of the Congressional Arctic Caucus, released the following statements after the Biden Administration released its detailed Implementation Plan for the U.S. National Strategy for the Arctic Region (NSAR). The NSAR Implementation Plan builds upon past efforts to increase security, environmental protection, sustainable economic development and international governance in the High North.

“I’ve led the effort to increase U.S. attention and investment in the Arctic, and am encouraged we are progressing from simply publishing policies to prioritizing implementation and real-world leadership,” said Senator Lisa Murkowski. “The United States must lead in the Arctic. The next step is for the Biden administration to reflect the Arctic as a priority in the President’s Budget by requesting funding and resources for 21st century infrastructure, icebreakers, and domain awareness. I will keep pressing this administration and all future administrations as we continue to invest in America’s Arctic.”

“As an Arctic Nation with land, economic interests and national security stakes in the High North, the United States must develop policies for the region in a thoughtful, comprehensive way. The Administration’s approach takes a clear-eyed view of the need to pursue responsible opportunities across the Arctic; curb and limit carbon emissions to protect the region, and strengthen international relationships – a significant priority given Russia’s aggression and defiance of global norms. I take pride in my work as Co-Chair of the Senate Arctic Caucus, and will continue to work in a bipartisan way to promote America’s leadership and active role in the High North,” said Senator Angus King.

Along with Caucus co-chair Senator Angus King, Murkowski introduced the Arctic Commitment Act last year to improve America’s posture and opportunities in the Arctic.

A copy of the implementation plan can be found here.



