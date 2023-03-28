‘Aren’t You Guys Tired of Covering This?’ Illinois Mass Shooting Survivor Speaks Out in Nashville





“How is this still happening? Why are our children still dying and why are we failing them?”

A gun control activist who survived last year’s massacre at an Illinois July 4th parade spoke out at a police press conference on Monday’s mass shooting at a Nashville elementary school to make an impassioned plea for gun control legislation.

“Aren’t you guys tired of covering this? Aren’t you guys tired of being here and having to cover all these mass shootings?” asked Ashbey Beasley. “I’m from Highland Park, Illinois. My son and I survived a mass shooting over the summer. I am in Tennessee on a family vacation with my son visiting my sister-in-law.”

“These shootings will continue to happen until our lawmakers STEP UP.” This is @CampBeasleywood, a mom and survivor of the Highland Park mass shooting who is visiting family in Nashville. All of our lawmakers should be this passionate about protecting our children. https://t.co/DKLCdIAvHC — GIFFORDS (@GiffordsCourage) March 27, 2023

Beasley’s comments came as TV news crews were wrapping up coverage of a Metro Nashville Police press conference after authorities announced the murder of six people—three staff members and three 9-year-old children—at the Covenant School by a 28-year-old former student armed with two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun.

“I have been lobbying in D.C. since we survived a mass shooting in July,” Beasley continued. “I have met with over 130 lawmakers. How is this still happening? Why are our children still dying and why are we failing them?”

“We have to do something. We all have to call our lawmakers and we all have to make our lawmakers make change now,” she added. “Or this is gonna keep happening and it’s gonna be your kid, and your kid, and your kid, and your kid next.”

In a separate interview on CNN, Beasley said that “this is just unacceptable. It’s only in America can somebody survive a mass shooting and then go on vacation to visit another person they met through fighting for gun safety and find themselves near another mass shooting.”

Highland Park, IL parade mass shooting survivor goes on vacation to Nashville and ends up near another mass shooting, “It’s only in America. Can somebody survive a mass shooting and then go on vacation and find themselves in another involved like near another mass shooting.” pic.twitter.com/wHUKjQe1vT — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 27, 2023

“Only in America does this happen where we keep seeing this again and again and again,” she added, calling for stricter background checks on gun buyers and a ban on assault-style semi-automatic weapons.

Common Dreamsrecently reported on Jackie Matthews, a student during both the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Newtown, Connecticut and the February Michigan State shooting.

