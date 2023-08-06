Arkansas Man Pleads Guilty, Sentenced for Illegally Transporting Unlawfully Killed Wildlife





DELTA JUNCTION, Alaska – An Arkansas man pleaded guilty and was sentenced on July 18, 2023, for illegally transporting a bull caribou out of Alaska, which he killed in violation of state law.

According to court documents, Edward A. Bundy, 54, was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office on one count of violating the Lacey Act for illegally killing and transporting a bull caribou in April 2018. Bundy claimed to be an Alaska resident and killed the animal without the proper non-resident Alaska Department of Fish and Game hunting license and locking tag.

As part of a plea agreement, Bundy was sentenced to pay a fine of $12,000 to the Lacey Act Reward Fund as restitution for five animals unlawfully killed by the defendant while hunting in Alaska. He will serve a sentence of 18 months’ probation and is prohibited from hunting anywhere in the world throughout the duration of his probation. Bundy must also forfeit two bull caribou and one black bear, all killed illegally.

“Let Mr. Bundy’s actions be a reminder that illegal killing and transportation of wildlife will not be tolerated,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “Our office will continue to be vigilant in working with our partners to identify and prosecute individuals who choose to commit crimes in violation of the Lacey Act.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, with assistance from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Steve Skrocki prosecuted the case.



