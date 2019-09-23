Army Identifies Deceased Soldier

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
HEADQUARTERS, U.S. ARMY ALASKA, FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska – Army officials have identified the USARAK Soldier who was found dead on post Thursday, Sept. 19.
Sgt. Ken Conrad Chambers was a signal support system specialist with the 70th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.
Chambers, 33, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, joined the Army in June 2007. He trained at Fort Benning and Fort Gordon, Georgia, before serving at Fort Bliss and Fort Hood, Texas, Fort Riley, Kansas, and in the Republic of Korea before reporting to Alaska in October 2016.
He served combat tours in Iraq from April 2010 to March 2011, and Afghanistan from September 2012 to June 2013. Chambers’ awards include two Army Commendation Medals, four Army Achievement Medals, four Army Good Conduct Medals, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Korea Defense Service Medal, the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, three Overseas Service Ribbons and the NATO Medal.
Chambers’ death is under investigation by the Fort Wainwright Criminal Investigation Division. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Written by: John Pennell | U.S. Army on Sep 23, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News